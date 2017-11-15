Parliament adopts new law on military service

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on military service and status of serviceman by second hearing. 86 MPs voted in favor, while 6 against.

Yelk opposition faction MP Ararat Mirzoyan announced he will vote against, while the ruling party, HHK, ARF, and Tsarukyan alliance voted in favor.

The new law makes changes in the deferment procedure, with the right to deferment for service based on scientific degree being withdrawn from the list of basis for deferment, at the same time people who have already been granted deferment for post-graduate studies – the right will be in force until 2020, December 21.

The right to deferment for continuing studies has also been abolished, substituted by a new right to deferment for targeted education – those who will sign contracts with the military that they will undergo training during their studies and serve in the military as officers for three years after graduation.

Major changes are planned in the process of medical examination and health checkups for conscription, in order to ensure transparency, justice and avoid possible risks.