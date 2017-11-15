Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 November

Parliament session: New bill on military service to be voted for


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the Parliament’s sitting began with 88 lawmakers in attendance.

Bills debated during the previous session will be put up for voting.

On November 14, lawmakers debated several bills, including the bill “On Defense” and “Military Service and Status of Servicemen”.

The bill on “Employment” is also noteworthy, which plans amendments for governmental support for women on maternity leave who will decide to resume working until their child reaches two years of age.



