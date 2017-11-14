National SDG Innovation Lab is a successful example of state-UN cooperation, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The establishment of the world’s first National Sustainable Development Goals Innovation Lab is the best example of state-UN cooperation in Armenia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at the opening ceremony of the Lab, Armenpress reports.

“This is the first such center when the state establishes at the national level an innovation center together with the UN which will assist the implementation of sustainable development goals in our country. I am aware that our UN partners in Armenia shared this experience with their New York partners and are going to present it in other countries as a successful example of state-UN cooperation for implementing the sustainable development goals”, the Armenian PM said.

According to the PM, the opening of the Lap was a very important step since the implementation of these goals are very important for Armenia and are part of key reforms adopted by Armenia. “The main role of the Innovation Lab will be to apply the innovative technological experience in the world to provide asymmetric solution to multi-layered issues. The implementation of sustainable development goals will be in 2030, as part of Armenia’s development strategy in accordance with our priorities and timetable”, Karen Karapetyan said.

He added that a working group has already been formed and is actively working aimed at preparing and implementing the sustainable development goals in Armenia. The implementation process of SDGs in Armenia will be presented in the UN in July of the next year. “I hope our experience and the work carried out during this period can serve as a good example in terms of state-UN cooperation, as well as providing more effective solutions to the existing issues”, he said.

The official opening ceremony of the National SDG Innovation Lab was held on November 14 in Yerevan. It will operate within the framework of the Center for Strategic Initiatives (CSI). The Center is chaired by Eric Gyulazyan.