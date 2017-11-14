“New law aimed at having more regulated military” – ruling party MP on deferment limitation bill

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The “Military Service and Status of Servicemen” bill is the logical continuation of the Nation-Army ideology and the “I Have The Honor” and “It Is Me” military programs, leader of the Republican Party faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said during parliamentary debates of the bill.

“This legislative initiative is aimed at having a more firm and regulated army, and I am convinced that we will see its results in a very short period of time”, he said.

The lawmaker stressed that first of all it is important to understand as to for whom it is not beneficial for Armenia to have a more organized and strong army. “Naturally, those for whom it is not beneficial can be the instigators. I don’t want to say more”, Baghdasaryan said.

Speaking about the issues related to deferment, the ruling party MP said that previously he served as a member of various scientific councils and he is well aware of the situation.

“Please have a look at the statistics of the last 10-15 years. 90-95 percent of dissertation defenders were males. Please, look at the statistics in terms of how many of them became scientists, with what they gave use for science. Actually it had become a platform, where those who could afford were including their children there in order for them not to serve in the military”, he said.

He expressed confidence that the bill can’t in any way obstacle those who truly want to become scientists. The MP says the bill doesn’t harm education and science in no way.