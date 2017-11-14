Parliament debates bill limiting right to military deferment

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is debating the bill on “Military Service and Status of Servicemen”.

First deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan noted that the innovations in the bill aim at solving the issues which have accumulated during many years in the defense system, the scientific-educational field, issues related to the reserve personnel training, social justice and re-evaluation of principles of equality of serving in the military.

Zakaryan said under the bill the right to deferment from service on basis of having a scientific degree has been withdrawn, at the same time this right will be in force for people who have already received exemption due to post-graduate studies until December 31, 2020.

The right to deferment for continuing education has also been excluded from the list, which has been substituted with a right to deferment for targeted education – in person of those who have signed a contract with the military who desire to undergo military training during education, and later to serve as officers for 3 years. “Details will be defined by sub-legal acts of the government”, Zakaryan said.

Major changes are planned in the process of medical examination and health checkups for conscription, in order to ensure transparency, justice and avoid possible risks.