President Sargsyan signs law adopted by Parliament


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 14 signed the law on making changes and amendments in the Law on ‘Fundamentals of Administrative Action and Administrative Proceedings’ adopted by the Parliament, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.



