LIVE: Four-day sitting begins in Parliament, MPs to debate 2018 state budget draft

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament has kicked off on November 14, reports Armenpress.

81 MPs have been registered.

The session agenda includes the 2018 state budget draft which has been discussed in all committees.

The session agenda also covers the draft laws on ‘Defense’ and ‘Military service and status of servicemen’.

Overall, 30 issues are included in the agenda of sessions.