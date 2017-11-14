ProWine China trade fair may become gateway for Armenian beverages to enter Chinese market

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian alcoholic beverages have been presented at the ProWine China 2017 annual international trade fair for wines and spirits in a single national pavilion. The organizers hope that the Armenian producers will have a chance to establish business ties and find new markets for selling their products due to their participation.

Hrant Abajyan – Armenia's commercial attaché to China, gave an interview to ARMENPRESS on this topic.

-How is Armenia presented at the ProWine China 2017? How many companies are presented?

-The ProWine China 2017 annual international trade fair for wines and spirits launched on November 14 in the Chinese city of Shanghai. I want to note that this year for the first time Armenia is presented in a single national pavilion at the ProWine China 2017. Three Armenian companies will present their products to the trade fair visitors in the upcoming three days.

-Who were engaged in the preparation works? Who did contribute to Armenia’s participation in the fair?

-The organizational activities for Armenia’s participation in the fair have been conducted by the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia and the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) within the frames of the state assistance programs. At the request of the Foundation, the Armenian Embassy and the Armenian commercial attaché to China provided the necessary assistance for attracting visitors to the Armenian pavilion, transforming information on Armenia’s participation to the relevant business circles, providing translators for Chinese and etc with the goal to make Armenia’s participation more effective.

-Why was this fair chosen? What scope of participants does it ensure?

-ProWine China is the leading international trade fair for wines and spirits in the Chinese market. It is a very effective platform for international producers and local suppliers which enables them to present their products, get acquainted with the Chinese market and establish business ties. I want to add that last year the fair was attended by about 650 producers from 37 countries. And the number of visitors consisting of alcoholic beverage importers, suppliers, exceeded 12000.

-What opportunities will Armenia’s participation in this fair provide for the Armenian alcoholic beverages?

-The ProWine China can become a gateway for the Armenian alcoholic beverages to enter the Chinese market. Armenia’s regular participation in this and similar fairs will raise the reputation of Armenian wine, brandy and other alcoholic beverages in the Chinese market by this promoting the progress of the Armenian alcoholic products in the Chinese rapidly developing market. I am convinced that our Armenian products have a great potential to be sold here.