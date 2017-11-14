LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.48% to $2114.00, copper price down by 0.48% to $6802.00, lead price down by 1.65% to $2509.00, nickel price down by 0.32% to $12310.00, tin price down by 1.61% to $19310.00, zinc price down by 1.02% to $3200.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.