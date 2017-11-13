There are no Armenians among earthquake victims in Iran – MFA

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. According to the preliminary information received from the Armenian Embassies in Iran and Iraq, there are no Armenians among the victims of the earthquake on Iran-Iraq border, ARMENPRESS reports the twitter page of the Armenian MFA informs.

“Representatives of the Republic of Armenia keep constant contact with the local authorities”, reads the note.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Iran-Iraq border on November 12. The number of the victims is over 340, there are nearly 6000 injured.