248 billion AMD to be invested in ENA, 6.2 billion of which in 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 30% of the investments to be made in the “Electric Networks of Armenia” company in the coming 10 years will be directed at the modernization of the equipment in voltage networks, ARMENPRESS reports ENA’s Director General Karen Harutyunyan informed during the presentation of the investment program of “Tashir” Group. The investment program of the “Electric Networks of Armenia” for the period of 2018-2027 amounts to 248 billion and 224.9 million AMD, of which , of which 6 billion and 276.1 million in 2018.

According to ENA’s Director General, as a result of the modernization of the network the electricity loss will be decreased by 4.6 percentage point. Karen Harutyunyan also noted that expenditures of the company will also be decreased by up to 50%.