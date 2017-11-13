Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-11-17

YEREVAN, 13 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.28 drams to 487.57 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.45 drams to 567.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 8.20 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.14 drams to 637.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 3.73 drams to 20132.35 drams. Silver price is down by 1.41 drams to 266.49 drams. Platinum price is up by 55.44 drams to 14688.17 drams.