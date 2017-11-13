Asian Stocks -13-11-17

TOKYO, 13 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 13 nNvember:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.32% to 22380.99 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.94% to 1783.49 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.44% to 3447.84 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.21% to 29182.18 points.