By questioning the legitimacy of Artsakh’s right to self-determination Azerbaijan puts the legitimacy of its independence under doubt

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov assesses drawing parallels between Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the processes in Kurdistan and Catalonia illogical. In an interview with ARMENPRESS Sharmazanov, commenting on the statement of the deputy speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova, saying that the international community should display one and the same approach towards the mentioned three processes instead of applying double standards, emphasized that they are totally different cases and it’s a sign of being uneducated to draw parallels between Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the processes in Kurdistan and Catalonia.

“How can one draw parallels between those three processes? They are three totally different cases. The process of self-determination of Nagorno Karabakh is fully legal and legitimate. It fully complies with both the Constitution of the Soviet Union and the norms of the international right. Years ago Nagorno Karabakh used its right to self-determination in compliance with the same legal norms of the USSR Constitution that were used by the other 15 republics. The USSR Constitution allowed autonomous subjects to decide their own fates by a referendum, something that Nagorno Karabakh did. And today if Azerbaijan is questioning the legitimacy of Artsakh’s right to self-determination, it puts the legitimacy of its own and the other post-Soviet states’ independence under doubt” Sharmazanov said.

As refers to Muradova’s discontent over the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, and her opinion about the necessity to change the negotiation format, the Vice President of the parliament of Armenia stressed that Azerbaijan pours water into Turkey's watermill, which tries to become a mediator in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process by all means. “But that will never happen. Turkey has no place in OSCE MG format since that country overtly supports one of the conflicting sides, Azerbaijan – something that questions Turkey’s impartiality as a mediator. Besides, Ankara is famous in the region for its unconstructive polices. And not only I speak about that, but also Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who emphasized following the April war that Turkey makes calls for war but not for peace”, Sharmazanov said.