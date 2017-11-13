23 EU member states sign joint notification on deepening defense cooperation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On November 13 ministers from 23 EU member states signed a joint notification on the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) and handed it over to the High Representative and the Council, Armenpress reports citing the EU Council’s official website.

The possibility of the Permanent Structured Cooperation in the area of defense security and defense policy was introduced by the Lisbon Treaty. It foresees the possibility of a number of EU member states working more closely together in the area of security and defense. This permanent framework for defense cooperation will allow those member states willing and able to jointly develop defense capabilities, invest in shared projects, or enhance the operational readiness and contribution of their armed forces.

The member states who signed the joint notification are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.