2500 jobs to be created as Tashir Group of Companies signals billion dollar investment

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 2500 jobs are planned to be created in the upcoming 1 year in the energy sector as result of 1 billion dollar investment, Tashir Group of Companies Vice-President Karen Darbinyan said during an event dedicated to the company’s activities.

Speaking about the principles at the foundation of the investment programs, Darbinyan said they sought to solve issues of ecological and social nature.

“The production of nearly 80 percent of devices which will be used as part of the investment program will be implemented in Armenia. According to preliminary evaluation, we are talking about 2500 new jobs”, Darbinyan said.

He said Tashir is engaged in negotiations since 2016 with several international financial organizations to implement the investment program, talks were particularly conducted with the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“An agreement on involving nearly 160 million dollars was signed, today a memorandum of mutual understanding will also be signed with the Eurasian Development Bank on involving 100 million dollars”, he said.