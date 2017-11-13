Investments by Tashir Group of Companies in Armenia’s energy field not to increase tariff burden

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The 1 billion USD investment by the Tashir Group of Companies in Armenia’s energy field will be made without increasing the tariff burden, Vice President of the Tashir Group of Companies Karen Darbinyan said at the presentation of the investment program in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“This has been the first task set on us by Mr. Karapetyan [President of the Tashir Group of Companies Samvel Karapetyan] which was installed during out initiatives”, Darbinyan said.

The Tashir Group of Companies will invest 200 million USD in the hydropower field, Shnogh HPP will be constructed. About 900 million dollars will be directed for the installation of electricity calculation devices and reconstruction of electric-energy infrastructures in “Armenia’s Distribution Networks”.