Armenian Ambassador meets Iran’s ICT minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan and Iranian minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi had a meeting on November 13, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian Ambassador extended his condolences over the devastating earthquake in Iran’s east which claimed hundreds of lives.

The officials discussed the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in telecommunication and information technologies field.

Taking into account the ongoing joint programs, the sides stated that the two countries have great potential and broad opportunities for cooperation.

Ambassador Tumanyan proposed to discuss the issue of holding a joint business forum in Tehran in 2018 with the participation of Armenian and Iranian IT companies.

The Iranian minister welcomed the Ambassador’s proposals and expressed readiness to assist holding the forum.