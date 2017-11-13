Armenian FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to meet in Moscow
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian will depart for Moscow, the ministry said.
The Armenian FM will meet with the OSCE Co-Chairs on November 14 in Moscow.
- 16:02 Armenian FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to meet in Moscow
- 15:53 Tashir Group of Companies to invest more than 1 billion dollars in Armenia’s energy branch
- 15:53 President Sargsyan gets acquainted with investment program of Tashir Group of Companies
- 15:28 EU Council appoints new Special Representative for South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia
- 14:15 Turkey prepares for election of Parliament Speaker
- 14:10 Armenian FM holds meeting with French Senator Christophe Frassa
- 14:00 Armenian emergency situations ministry ready to assist Iran to eliminate earthquake consequences
- 12:52 Newly-appointed Ambassador of Brazil presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM
- 12:41 Armenian PM extends condolences to First Vice-President of Iran on devastating earthquake
- 12:40 Ethnic Armenian founding members of new Turkish political party under media spotlight
- 11:35 President Sargsyan extends condolences to Iranian counterpart on deadly earthquake
- 11:01 Processing industry comprises the largest share in Armenia’s industrial growth
- 11:00 Turkish citizen arrested for attempted drug trafficking of 100kg heroin through Armenia to Georgia
- 10:43 EAEU interested in broad cooperation with ASEAN – Russian PM
- 10:09 Putin to hold meeting with Turkey’s Erdogan in Sochi
- 09:52 At least 141 dead as powerful earthquake hits Iran
- 09:05 Armenian school of New Zealand to re-open
- 08:46 Iranian-Iraqi border earthquake felt in Armenia
- 11.11-16:51 Armenia elected as member of UNESCO 1970 ICPRCP Convention
- 11.11-16:49 Car rams into crowd in Southern France
- 11.11-16:00 9 time Grammy Award winning Emerson String Quartet to perform in Yerevan
- 11.11-14:33 National minorities in Turkey are under hate atmosphere – MP Selina Dogan
- 11.11-13:18 Armenia-EU document has serious political significance – Ashotyan
- 11.11-13:13 Relative calm in Artsakh line of contact over the week
- 11.11-12:46 Military jet crashes in Iran
- 11.11-12:29 “Armenian Genocide laid groundwork for Holocaust” – New York Times review of Intent To Destroy documentary
- 11.11-11:50 Russia, US to jointly fight for final elimination of ISIS
- 11.11-11:00 We are all appreciated in our homeland: Helen Azaryan’s advice to Syrian-Armenian women
- 11.11-10:58 European Stocks down - 10-11-17
- 11.11-10:56 US stocks - 10-11-17
- 11.11-10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-11-17
- 11.11-10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 10-11-17
- 11.11-10:53 Oil Prices Down - 10-11-17
- 11.10-20:25 Statue of Soviet Armenian Marshal Hovhannes Bagramyan opened at Moscow’s Victory Museum
- 11.10-18:55 Kumayri Historic Center Development Program discussed at Government of Armenia
