Tashir Group of Companies to invest more than 1 billion dollars in Armenia’s energy branch

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Tashir Group of Companies is planning to invest more than 1 billion dollars in Armenia’s energy branch with Armenia’s Investors Club and international financial organizations.

Vice President of Tashir Karen Darbinyan said the investment program includes two directions – distribution networks and energy production.

Speaking at an event dedicated to the company’s activities, he said the most important investments is the construction of the Shnogh HPP, with approximately 200 million dollars worth.

“Soon 900 million dollars will be directed for the installation of electricity calculation devices and reconstruction of electric-energy infrastructures in “Armenia’s Distribution Networks”, he said.