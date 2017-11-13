EU Council appoints new Special Representative for South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Council of the European Union appointed Toivo Klaar as EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia during the November 13 session, the EU Council told Armenpress.

His task will be to contribute to a peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region, namely the crisis in Georgia and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as to encourage regional cooperation. In particular, the Special Representative co-chairs and participates on behalf of the EU in the Geneva International Discussions on the consequences of the 2008 conflict in Georgia.

Toivo Klaar is currently Head of the Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS) and prior to this appointment served as Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia. He is a senior diplomat with extensive experience both in the EEAS and in the Estonian diplomatic service. Toivo Klaar succeeds Ambassador Herbert Salber (of German nationality), who had held the post since 8 July 2014.

EU Special Representatives promote the EU's policies and interests in certain regions and countries as well as issues of particular concern or interest for the EU. They play an active role in efforts to consolidate peace, stability and the rule of law. The first EU Special Representatives were appointed in 1996. Currently, eight EU Special Representatives support the work of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.