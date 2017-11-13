Armenian FM holds meeting with French Senator Christophe Frassa

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on November 13 received Senator representing French people living abroad in the French Senate, member of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie Christophe Frassa, press service of the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the Armenian FM highly appreciated the contribution of parliamentarians to the development of Armenian-French unique ties.

The officials touched upon the firm mutual partnership between the legislative bodies of the two countries, including also in the parliamentary assemblies of the international organizations.

During the meeting they also exchanged views on the further development of Armenian-French multi-sectoral cooperation, the activity of parliamentary friendship groups, as well as important regional and international issues.

Edward Nalbandian and Christophe Frassa discussed the preparation works of the upcoming Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan in 2018.

The Armenian FM presented to the French Senator the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, as well as the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on this path.