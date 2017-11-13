Armenian emergency situations ministry ready to assist Iran to eliminate earthquake consequences

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ministry of emergency situations has contacted with the Iranian authorities through the Iranian Embassy in Armenia and the Armenian Embassy in Iran expressing readiness to provide assistance to the process of eliminating the consequences of the devastating earthquake.

Nana Gndoyan, emergency situations ministry spokesperson, told ARMENPRESS that the internationally qualified rescue team is highly prepared and waits for Iran’s response. “After receiving a response our rescuers will depart for assistance”, she said.

More than 200 people have died in a devastating earthquake that hit the Iran-Iraq border on November 12. 2500 have been affected by the quake, and 70.000 are homeless.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan sent condolence letter to his Iranian counterpart. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan expressed readiness to assist the rescue operations.