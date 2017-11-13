Newly-appointed Ambassador of Brazil presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Brazil to Armenia Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos presented the copy of his credentials to foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on November 13, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM congratulated the Ambassador and expressed hope that his activity will contribute to further expanding and deepening the Armenian-Brazilian relations.

The Ambassador thanked for the reception and said he will make the maximum efforts to boost the bilateral cooperation in different spheres during his tenure.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on several issues of bilateral agenda, such as organizing high-level visits, deepening the cooperation in international structures, boosting the commercial ties, expanding the legal framework, as well as holding consultations between the foreign ministries.

The sides also discussed a number of urgent regional and international issues at the meeting.