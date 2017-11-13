Armenian PM extends condolences to First Vice-President of Iran on devastating earthquake

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sent a letter of condolences to First Vice-President of Iran Es’haq Jahangiri on the devastating earthquake that claimed hundreds of lives in the province of Kermanshah, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Jahangiri,

I was informed with a deep sorrow about dozens of casualties and destructions caused by the devastating earthquake in the Iranian province of Kermanshah.

On behalf of the Armenian government and personally myself I would like to extend our deepest condolences to you and the good people of Iran expressing our readiness to be involved in rescue operations”.