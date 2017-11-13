Ethnic Armenian founding members of new Turkish political party under media spotlight

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. A new Turkish political party, called Iyi partisi – meaning Good Party, the founder of which is former defense minister Meral Aksener, is seriously contending for entering the parliament in the upcoming elections. Many have withdrawn from the Nationalist Movement party to join the ranks of this new party.

Turkish media have recently focused on the fact that two Armenians are among the founding members of the party.

One of them is Elmas Kirakos, member of the founding council of the party. In an interview to a local media, he said: “I go to church, I know my God. I am Armenian and I will never hide my identity. I am a citizen of Turkey, however my ethnicity is Armenians”.

Turkish media have focused particularly on the Armenian origin of the other founding member, mentioning that his ethnicity has been attempted to be hidden. According to Turkish media, Taylan Yildiz, the co-chair of the party, has Armenian ethnicity. Yildiz has worked for Google and is known as the “genius son” of Google.

Meral Aksener is expected to the main rival of president Erdogan during the upcoming elections.