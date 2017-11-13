President Sargsyan extends condolences to Iranian counterpart on deadly earthquake

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan extended condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the devastating earthquake which claimed hundreds of lives in the province of Kermanshah, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

In a telegram, the Armenian President expressed his deepest condolences and support to the Iranian President and the good people of Iran, wishing strength and resilience to the families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured.