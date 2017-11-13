President Sargsyan extends condolences to Iranian counterpart on deadly earthquake
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan extended condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the devastating earthquake which claimed hundreds of lives in the province of Kermanshah, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.
In a telegram, the Armenian President expressed his deepest condolences and support to the Iranian President and the good people of Iran, wishing strength and resilience to the families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured.
- 11:35 President Sargsyan extends condolences to Iranian counterpart on deadly earthquake
- 11:01 Processing industry comprises the largest share in Armenia’s industrial growth
- 11:00 Turkish citizen arrested for attempted drug trafficking of 100kg heroin through Armenia to Georgia
- 10:43 EAEU interested in broad cooperation with ASEAN – Russian PM
- 10:09 Putin to hold meeting with Turkey’s Erdogan in Sochi
- 09:52 At least 141 dead as powerful earthquake hits Iran
- 09:05 Armenian school of New Zealand to re-open
- 08:46 Iranian-Iraqi border earthquake felt in Armenia
- 11.11-16:51 Armenia elected as member of UNESCO 1970 ICPRCP Convention
- 11.11-16:49 Car rams into crowd in Southern France
- 11.11-16:00 9 time Grammy Award winning Emerson String Quartet to perform in Yerevan
- 11.11-14:33 National minorities in Turkey are under hate atmosphere – MP Selina Dogan
- 11.11-13:18 Armenia-EU document has serious political significance – Ashotyan
- 11.11-13:13 Relative calm in Artsakh line of contact over the week
- 11.11-12:46 Military jet crashes in Iran
- 11.11-12:29 “Armenian Genocide laid groundwork for Holocaust” – New York Times review of Intent To Destroy documentary
- 11.11-11:50 Russia, US to jointly fight for final elimination of ISIS
- 11.11-11:00 We are all appreciated in our homeland: Helen Azaryan’s advice to Syrian-Armenian women
- 11.11-10:58 European Stocks down - 10-11-17
- 11.11-10:56 US stocks - 10-11-17
- 11.11-10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-11-17
- 11.11-10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 10-11-17
- 11.11-10:53 Oil Prices Down - 10-11-17
- 11.10-20:25 Statue of Soviet Armenian Marshal Hovhannes Bagramyan opened at Moscow’s Victory Museum
- 11.10-18:55 Kumayri Historic Center Development Program discussed at Government of Armenia
- 11.10-18:24 Azerbaijan regularly makes attempts to ignore ceasefire agreement – FM Nalbandian
- 11.10-18:13 Trade of arms is not vegetable trade – FM Nalbandian comments on Israeli arms exports
- 11.10-17:56 Djemal Pasha’s grandson convicted to 1 year and 3 months of imprisonment
- 11.10-17:22 Putin, Erdogan to discuss anti-terror fight and situation in Syria during Sochi meeting
- 11.10-16:56 Moldova wants to apply Armenia’s experience of teaching chess in schools, says President Dodon
- 11.10-16:47 Armenia expects that Israel will recognize the Armenian Genocide - FM Nalbandian’s interview to Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
- 11.10-16:37 Artsakh should participate in all rounds of negotiations for NK conflict settlement – Parliament Speaker
- 11.10-16:26 Government discusses issues related to Sevan National Park activities
- 11.10-15:52 Moldova’s President and First Lady visit Yerevan Brandy Company
- 11.10-15:35 MP Ashotyan sees need to further engage Artsakh in global processes
11:18, 11.07.2017
Viewed 3198 times Armenian Admiral of Chilean Naval Forces shares thoughts on the past path, Armenian community and Armenian Army
16:42, 11.06.2017
Viewed 2865 times Russian astronaut shares photos of Yerevan made from outer space
10:42, 11.06.2017
Viewed 2664 times Paradise Papers: Turkish PM’s sons involved in offshore scandal
13:50, 11.06.2017
Viewed 2600 times President Sargsyan receives renowned scientists Yuri Oganessian and Ani Aprahamian
19:45, 11.06.2017
Viewed 2211 times U.S. State of Indiana recognizes Armenian Genocide