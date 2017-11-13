Processing industry comprises the largest share in Armenia’s industrial growth

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The processing industry in Armenia has increased by 9.3% comprising the largest share in the 11.9% growth of industrial production volume in the 9 months of this year, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, Armenpress reports.

In January-September, 2017 the increase of the industrial production volume is 6 times higher than the figures of 2014, 2.4 times higher than 2015, 1.6 times higher than that of 2016.

The processing industry comprises the largest share in the industrial growth compared to the previous years, moreover, in 2015 it has a growth restraining role recoding a negative rate (-2.5%). In January-September, 2017, the mining industry and open mines exploitation recorded 1.9% growth.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply recorded a growth restraining rate in 2014 -0.5%. As for the mining industry and open mine exploitation, it recorded a negative rate in 2014 – -1.5%, whereas in 2015 it ensured a drastic increase – 6.4%, but in 2016 it decreased up to 2.3%.

The largest portion of sub-sectors that have contributed to the 9.3% growth of processing industry comprises the beverage production - 2.7 percentage point, then comes the tobacco production – 1.5%, the base metals – 1%, the production of electrical equipment – 0.8%, food industry – 0.7, paper production – 0.3%, clothes – 0.2%, pharmaceutics – 0.1%.

The sub-sectors restraining the growth of processing industry are the followings: the production of machinery and equipment (-0.09%), timber production, except furniture (-0.04%), and production of leather goods (-0.02%).