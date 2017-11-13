EAEU interested in broad cooperation with ASEAN – Russian PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are interested in the maximum broad cooperation with the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the two unions are holding talks on creating a free trade zone, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the ASEAN Business and Investment summit in Manila on November 13, TASS reports.

He recalled that the EAEU and Vietnam, one of the ASEAN countries, have signed a free trade agreement a year ago. “Recently the EAEU-China talks on a similar agreement ended, and now we are holding talks and discussing the issue of having a free trade zone at the EAEU-ASEAN multilateral format”, the Russian PM said, adding that similar talks are underway with a number of ASEAN countries.