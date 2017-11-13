Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Iranian-Iraqi border earthquake felt in Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Seismic Protection Service of the ministry of emergency situations detected a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on the Iranian-Iraqi border, 33km north of Sarpol-e Zahab.

The earthquake was felt in the southern and central parts of Armenia with 3 magnitude.



Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
