Car rams into crowd in Southern France


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A car has rammed into a crowd outside an education center in Southern France.

Euronews reported that 3 people have been injured, with two being in critical condition.

The incident happened in Blagnac.

Local media said the victims include citizens of China. The driver has been arrested.

According to initial information, the driver is not included on a terrorist watch list.

 



