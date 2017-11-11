Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 November

9 time Grammy Award winning Emerson String Quartet to perform in Yerevan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The popular Emerson String Quartet will perform November 11 in Aram Khachaturyan Hall in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Yerevan Prospects International Musical festival.

The upcoming performance also marks Emerson’s first visit to this region.

The festival is held under the high patronage of the President of Armenia.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration