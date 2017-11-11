Military jet crashes in Iran
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. An Iranian military SU 22 aircraft has crashed during military exercises in the country’s Fars province.
FARS news agency said the pilot has been killed in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
