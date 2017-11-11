“Armenian Genocide laid groundwork for Holocaust” – New York Times review of Intent To Destroy documentary

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. New York Times published a review about the “Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial & Depiction. Documentary about the Armenian Genocide.

“Joe Berlinger, the director, uses old footage of survivors and insights from historians to provide an overview of the crimes. Mr. Berlinger’s plan is smart as well as symbolic — evidence shows that the Turkish government has often pressured studios into shelving movies about the genocide”, the NYT said.

“Discussions on the film set are intertwined with historical analysis, and there are explorations of crowd psychology, revisionism and German cooperation with the Ottoman Turks. It’s no stretch to see how the massacre of Armenians helped lay groundwork for the Holocaust.”

“If you want to understand Yugoslavia, if you want to understand Rwanda, if you want to understand any other mass atrocity [that] is happening today, you should really look into the Armenian genocide,” one scholar says near the end of the documentary”, the NYC review says.