Russia, US to jointly fight for final elimination of ISIS

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia and the US will continue joint efforts for the final elimination of the Islamic State terrorist organization, the APEC statement of presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin said.

The presidents reaffirmed their commitment for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also called upon all parties involved in the conflict to actively participate in the Geneva process.

The joint statement also mentioned that the presidents rule out a military solution to the Syrian conflict.