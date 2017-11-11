LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.57% to $2104.00, copper price up by 0.49% to $6834.50, lead price up by 1.71% to $2551.00, nickel price up by 0.37% to $12350.00, tin price up by 1.26% to $19625.00, zinc price up by 1.86% to $3233.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.81% to $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.