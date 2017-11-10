Statue of Soviet Armenian Marshal Hovhannes Bagramyan opened at Moscow’s Victory Museum

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The solemn opening ceremony of Soviet Union Marshal Hovhannes Bagramyan took place on November 10 at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, the Embassy of Armenia in Moscow informs. The statue is a gift by the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Soviet Union's double hero.

Hovhannes Bagramyan’s statue has been opened at the central hall of the Victory Museum, in the pantheon of the Soviet commanders.

The Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Alexander Fomin, Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, the successors of the commanders of the victory, Russian public, scientific and cultural figures, as well as representatives of Armenian community participated in the opening of the bronze statue.

The sculptors of the statue are Misak Melkonyan and Ashot Tadevosyan.