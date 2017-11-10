Putin, Erdogan to discuss anti-terror fight and situation in Syria during Sochi meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the fight against terrorism and the situation in Syria in Sochi on November 13, the Kremlin press service said, reports

“On November 13 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Sochi on a working visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They are going to exchange views on regional and international issues, including the fight against terrorism and the settlement of the situation in Syria”, the statement says.

The meeting agenda also covers a wide range of issues relating to strengthening the commercial ties and discussing the cooperation prospects in energy field.