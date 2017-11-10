Artsakh should participate in all rounds of negotiations for NK conflict settlement – Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh should definitely participate in all rounds of negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Speaker of the Artsakh Parliament Ashot Ghoulyan told reporters in Armenia’s Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“No one denies Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations except Azerbaijan. When Azerbaijan agrees on Artsakh’s participation or there is an atmosphere for Artsakh’s direct participation in the negotiations, it will first of all show that there is a concrete desire to resolve the conflict. The Republic of Artsakh is the one who will give response to most of the issues that are on the negotiation table or can emerge during the negotiations. The Republic of Artsakh should definitely participate in all rounds of talks”, Ashot Ghoulyan said.

He accepted the fact that after April 2016 the stance of the Armenian side on the settlement of the Artsakh conflict has toughened, adding that at the moment there are no grounds for this stance to ease. “The life showed that Azerbaijan’s behavior is unpredictable, and nothing today shows that they have changed, or that stance will ease, or certain positive processes exist. I am just confident that Azerbaijan drew conclusions after the April war of 2016”, Ashot Ghoulyan said.