Moldova’s President and First Lady visit Yerevan Brandy Company

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Moldova Igor Dodon and First lady Galina Dodon visited the Yerevan Brandy Company on November 10 where they were introduced on the history of the Armenian Ararat brandy and production process.

“I already feel the smell of brandy”, President Dodon said while entering the factory.

Igor Dodon got acquainted with the “Barrel of Peace” which was established in 2001 in honor of the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. It is called peace, since it will be opened only when the Karabakh conflict will be resolved.

President Igor Dodon left his signature on the factory’s memory book.

Arno Tadevosyan, manager at the Ararat Museum, said the Moldovan President was impressed by the visit. Igor Dodon was really excited: he photographed his personal barrel.

“We have introduced the President on the history of Armenian brandy, as well as what role the Yerevan Brandy Company and Ararat have in Armenia and abroad. We have tasted the brandy and shared our impressions”, Arno Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

He handed over to the President a brandy from the factory’s exclusive series corresponding to the date of his birth.

“I think when a leader of any country visits the company, it already speaks about the status of that company”, Arno Tadevosyan said.