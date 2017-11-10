Moldovan President considers his first official visit to Armenia important signal for citizens of two countries

ETCHMIADZIN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Moldovan President Igor Dodon considers his first official visit to Armenia as a key signal for the citizens of the two countries, Armenpress reports.

“I think the first visit of Moldovan President to Armenia in history is an important signal both for the Armenian and Moldovan citizens”, the President told reporters in Etchmiadzin, adding that Armenians are very hospitable.

President Igor Dodon expressed confidence that the Armenian-Moldovan friendship and good relations will be continuous. “There is an Armenian community in Moldova since 14-15th centuries, we have always lived in peace and friendship. Our peoples had good relations, and I am sure these relations will continue”, Igor Dodon said.

The Moldovan President arrived in Armenia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan. During the visit Igor Dodon met with the country’s high-ranking leadership. President Igor Dodon visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Matenadaran, TUMO Center for Creative Technologies. He also visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.