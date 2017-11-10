President Sargsyan holds meeting with Artsakh Parliament delegation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting today with the delegation of Artsakh’s parliament led by Speaker Ashot Ghulyan. The delegation arrived in Armenia to participate in the 12th session of the inter-parliamentary committee of cooperation between the Armenian and Artsakhi parliaments.

The President welcomed the delegation and highlighted the activities of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee, the regular joint sessions of parliamentary standing committees, and stressed that no matter in what format the partnership is displayed, it is the best way to exchange information and unite efforts for solving common issues.

“I am always filled with optimism with the fact that although the imposed war, although the tension at the line of contact, our brothers and sisters of Artsakh are filled with great faith for their future and are strengthening their statehood with this faith, increasing welfare, developing democracy.

And this convinces all of us that we are on the right path, that our will is irrevocable. On this path, the February 20 constitutional reforms referendum was certainly an important milestone, which once again reaffirmed that there is no discrepancy between the executive and legislative powers of Artsakh and the people, and this is a very important fact to resist challenges. I think no one has doubts that on the way of passing this path, not only is Armenia and all our citizens with you, but also all Armenians, and it will be so always”, the President said.

The Speaker of Artsakh’s Parliament thanked the Armenian President for the reception and mentioned that being regularly hosted by the President during the sessions is very important for the lawmakers, because these meetings are a good opportunity to discuss other issues of mutual interest as well.

“Although we have chosen different administration models, we have many similarities in this process, because the path we passed proves this also”, he said.