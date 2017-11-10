Armenia plans to open center of commerce and industry in Sharjah, UAE

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to open a center of commerce and industry in Sharjah.

Hovhannes Azizyan, deputy minister of economic development and investments, told Armenpress that the land is already provided, and at the moment the design phase of the building is underway.

“We will try to reach progress on this path since having a trade center is an important tool. At the moment the model of the center of commerce and industry is being clarified. We plan for the center to have several functions. Firstly, there will be an exhibition of Armenian products, and then there will be a section for presenting Armenia’s tourism opportunities. In addition, the Armenian business representatives will have a chance to have offices there”, he said.

The deputy minister didn’t rule out the possibility of using the model of the center with other directions, especially when there are proposals to open such center in other countries.

“This is one of the best ways to promote the export. We need to concentrate on markets that have great potential for us. Today there are proposals to open such center in Moscow, Russia. This a new path for us: by gaining an experience, implementing such program we will be able to understand to what extent it can contribute to export. And based on this we will decide whether there is a need to increase them or to concentrate on other mechanisms”, Hovhannes Azizyan said, adding that they will try to implement these programs in partnership with the business.