Artsakh Parliament Speaker highly appreciates level of cooperation with Armenia’s Parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan says the frequency of meetings with the partners of Armenia’s Parliament serve a base for completely ensuring the mutual partnership, reports Armenpress.

In his remarks at the 12th session of inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the Parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh, Speaker Ghoulyan said in April-June, 2016, after the April war, almost all MPs of the Armenian Parliament visited Artsakh together with dozens of representatives of foreign parliaments.

“The agenda of today’s joint session has identified issues which need to be thoroughly discussed. One of them are the discussions on the topic of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict in international parliamentary platforms and in this context the works carried out by Armenia’s parliamentary delegations”, he said.

The Artsakh Parliament Speaker stated that they highly appreciate the efforts of their Armenian partners to properly present the stances of Armenia and Artsakh in international parliamentary structures, to counter the Azerbaijani biased formulations and initiatives distorting the essence of the conflict.



