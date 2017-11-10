Lebanese investors to establish household equipment production in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments held a meeting with executives of the Lebanese AC Holding to discuss their investment program.

Lebanese investors are interested in production of household equipment in Armenia.

“I am very happy to see you in Yerevan now after our last meeting in Beirut. I am hopeful that we will continue practical steps for implementing this investment program”, minister Suren Karayan said.

The minister said the Armenian government is ready to assist and always focus on investment programs.

AC Holding executives said the territory acquisition procedure is nearing completion.