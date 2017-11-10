Farewell ceremony for President of Moldova held in Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Farewell ceremony for President of Moldova Igor Dodon was held in the Armenian Presidential Palace on November 10, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Before the ceremony the Armenian and Moldovan Presidents held a private meeting during which they highly appreciated the results of talks during Mr. Dodon’s visit which will give new impetus to the development of bilateral friendly ties and deepening the cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

“Dear Mr. President,

I want to once again express confidence that your visit to Armenia will enrich the agenda of our relations and cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian spheres since in fact we need this, and it derives from the interests of our peoples. Yesterday you visited the Parliament, today you will meet the Prime Minister of Armenia, in other words, there is a chance to hold talks on all issues.

Of course, we have a lot in common both in bilateral relations and aspirations of our peoples, as well as in our personal aspirations, and we will reach success through cooperation. I think we need to move forward in this way. Once again I want to thank you for the visit. We held productive talks discussing many issues of mutual interest”, the Armenian President said.

In his turn the Moldovan President thanked his Armenian counterpart for the invitation and wonderful reception, stating that he can say for sure that the visit was effective as expected.

“In fact, yesterday we touched upon all issues of bilateral cooperation. We agreed to hold a session of the Inter-governmental commission in near future. I hope it will take place in the first half of next year together with the business forum.

Yesterday we had many effective talks with the leadership of the Parliament and lawmakers. We agreed to propose an initiative, and we will invite Armenian MPs, who will work in the inter-parliamentary friendship group, to Moldova. I hope this will happen in the upcoming months. We have also discussed other issues relating to cooperation of our countries. I once again want to thank for the invitation.

Mr. President, we look forward to your visit to Moldova”, Igor Dodon said.