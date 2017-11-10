Armenian PM receives President of CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on November 10 received President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe Gudrun Mosler-Törnström, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM attached importance to her visit and participation in the event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of local authorities in Armenia. According to the PM, Armenia highly appreciates the cooperation with the Council of Europe and is actively taking part in the works of the CoE all statutory and consultative authorities, as well as the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

Ms. Gudrun Mosler-Törnström considered the cooperation with the CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities effective, stating that Armenia is a reliable partner for them. She informed that she had productive discussions with Armenian minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan, is aware of the ongoing reforms in the field and expressed readiness to continue assisting this process.

Karen Karapetyan and Gudrun Mosler-Törnström also exchanged views on issues relating to strengthening local democracy in Armenia. The PM presented the logic of reforms launched by the government in territorial administration and local self-governance which aim at changing the mindset of community governance bodies, as well as increasing their role.

PM Karapetyan thanked the CoE Congress for the constant assistance to the field reforms.