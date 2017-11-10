President Sargsyan signs bills into law
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed several bills into law today, including the bills on amending the law on compulsory enforcement of judicial acts, amending the law on audit activities, amending the law on wages of governmental officials, ratifying the agreement on air transportation between the government of Armenia and the government of Austria, amending the law on licensing procedures, amending the law on state duties, amending the gun law, amending the law on safe use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, amending the law on narcotics and psychotropic agents.
