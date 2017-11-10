Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 November

Vice President Mike Pence concerned over arrests of US citizens in Turkey


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. US Vice President Mike Pence expressed concern during a meeting with Turkey’s PM Binali Yildirimn over the arrests of US citizens in Turkey, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a briefing.

“The Vice President expressed deep concern over the arrests of American citizens, our Mission Turkey local staff who worked for our embassy there – or who still do work, journalists, and also members of civil society under the state of emergency, and urged transparency and due process in the resolution of their cases”, she said.

 



