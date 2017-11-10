Vehicle manufacturer set to produce police, ambulance, cargo trucks in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. AA Trucks, a company preparing to launch production of high tech multifunctional cargo vehicles, is currently carrying out preparations to begin pre-production, director of the company Armen Gagikyan told ARMENPRESS.

“We are currently in the phase of preparation works. We are importing necessary materials and equipment to launch production and assembly of the vehicles. After this process we will begin pre-production process”, Gagikyan said.

He didn’t give a specific answer when the truck production will begin, stressing that usually preparation works is a lengthy process. “I can’t mention specific dates now, because we are in a lengthy process”, he said.

Gagikyan specified that they will manufacture different types of multifunctional vehicles.

“We will manufacture trucks, which will be equipped for example with refrigerators, kitchens, ambulance vehicles rendering certain hospital services can also be produced, also police trucks, trucks equipped with information technologies”, he said.

The company has submitted a 5-year program to the ministry of economic development and investments, and according to the company executive, if everything proceeds as expected they will have more than 1000 jobs during the first 5 years.

The company was granted a residence permit in the Alliance FEZ by the government. AA Trucks will invest 40 million dollars, with exports volumes planned at 25 million dollars in the 5th years.

Main export directions are EEU countries, Iran, Georgia, USA, Middle East and Central Asia.